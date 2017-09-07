Body found in search for 29-year-old former Powys student and father of two

A BODY has been found in the search for 29-year-old father of two, Shane Walsh.

Mr Walsh from Shrewsbury, lived in Welshpool for a time and is believed to have been a pupil at Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School.

The body was recovered from the water at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 6.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but he is believed to be missing local man Shane Walsh.

The 29-year-old had been to a family party in Church Stretton and, on returning to Shrewsbury, had visited a number of pubs and clubs.

He had been due to stay at his parents’ house on Saturday but did not arrive.

He was last seen by a friend in the town at 3am on Sunday, September 3 after visiting the Yorkshire House pub, Bonds Nightclub and Fever & Boutique in Hills Lane.

The friend he had spent the evening with received a couple of text messages from him at around 3.50am but since then there has been no contact with his friends and family.

Mr Walsh's next of kin have been informed and his family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.