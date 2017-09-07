AM and MP back patients who fear surgery closure

ARFON politicians are backing villagers who are worried about the imminent closure of their village surgery.

AM Siân Gwenllian and MP Hywel Williams fear the loss of the Kendall Surgery, in Rhostryfan, will be a blow to patients and will especially affect the elderly and disabled.

Mrs Gwenllian visited the village after receiving complaints from her constituents. The surgery provides a twice-weekly service offered by Caernarfon-based Hafan Iechyd.

Mrs Gwenllian said: "I have received several letters from Rhostryfan villagers who are very concerned that their surgery is to close at such short notice.

“There has been a surgery in the village for more than a century and the residents have received service of the highest quality from the doctors traveling from Caernarfon to Rhostryfan. The residents are expecting a lathered turnout for the public meeting on Monday evening,"

One of the people who have expressed concerns regarding the closure is Bryn Hughes from Rhostryfan. He said: "It's hard enough to get an appointment in Caernarfon as it is,”

“Imagine how it will be when Rhostryfan people need appointments too. Elderly people will be expected to travel there by taxi, to present prescriptions and then collect them. Many people will find it very difficult."

Joining the fight, Hywel Williams MP said: “We are facing a crisis in primary care across north Wales. The situation is at a critical point and whilst I have little confidence the situation will be resolved.

“I do expect health managers and government ministers to sort it out. That is the challenge I put to them on behalf of the people I represent.

“I fear that if this closure goes ahead there will be a knock-on effect which will make it harder for local people to see a doctor as quickly as they might wish to, and should do.”