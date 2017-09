THE A470 Rhayader to Newbridge on Wye has been closed due to a collision between a car and a lorry.

Police are investigating the collision which occurred at 6.20am today (Thursday, September 7).

The road has been closed and will remain closed for some time as the vehicles are recovered.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.