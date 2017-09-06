Holiday couple search for Cleo after pet escapes from Dyserth cattery

A CAT owner has told how he and his partner returned from a holiday in Italy to find their pet had escaped from the cattery where she had been left.

The search for Cleo, a valuable Savannah-type cat, is continuing.

Owner Jamie Sullivan said: “My partner and I went on holiday in Rome for a week in July.

”We left our to cats, Cleo and Pearl, at Pampered Pets cattery at Dyserth.

“We received a phone call before we returned home from the cattery saying Cleo had escaped through the roof.

”As soon as we got home we collected the other cat and have been looking for Cleo ever since.

”We’ve put up notices everywhere and spent a lot of time searching for her in fields and in woodland.”

“We have had the cats for about 15 months and now Pearl is pining, looking downcast and mewing a lot and is obviously missing Cleo.

“My partner Becki and I are terribly upset and hope Cleo will be found safe and sound soon

Savannah cats are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, which is a medium-sized, large-eared wild African cat. The type was recognised a breed. in 1991.

Jamie, of Brookside Crescent, Northop Hall, added: “She is quite a petite cat with very large ears.”

Carolyn Evans of Pampered Pets said: “I am devastated about this. It is the first time anything like this has happened in the 14 years we have been open.

“What happened was one of the two cats escaped through the roof of the pen they both shared.

”The pen as closed immediately and she carried out a full check of the site.

”Since then there has been a full inspection of the pens and the site, and repairs have been carried out to the roof of the pen, and everything has been done to make the site secure.

“We helped search for the missing cat and reported the incident to the RSPCA.”