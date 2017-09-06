Two killed in Queensferry collision

Two people have died following a road traffic collision in Deeside.

North Wales Police confirmed that the pair died after the collision on Aston Road, Queensferry just before 2.30pm.

A force statement said officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision and were assisted by colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A full road closure on the eastbound carriageway of the A494 is now in place to allow officers to work at the scene.

Chief Inspector Simon Barrasford, of North Wales Police, said: “Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.

“Traffic is being diverted and diversionary routes are reported to be extremely busy therefore motorists are being strongly advised to avoid the area, or if necessary to allow plenty of time for their journey.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 2.20pm to reports a car had hit a tree on Aston Road, Queensferry.

“Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle were at the scene.”

Appliances from Mold and Deeside fire stations also attended to assist with police who directed motorists away from the scene.

Tailbacks were reported with heavy congestion on diverted routes.