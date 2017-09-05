Tributes paid to hard working reverend in Wrexham

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known reverend who served Wrexham for several decades.

The Rev Reg Smith, a resident of Ash Grove residential home in Gresford, died peacefully at the age of 87 on August 22, after having a stroke six days earlier.

Mr Smith was a minister of religion in the Wrexham area for more than 40 years, responsible for Tabernacle Chapel in Rhostyllen, Acrefair Chapel and Victoria Hall in Wrexham.

The Leader reported in August how he had been reunited with his wife Barbara, who lives at Plas Rhosnesni residential home, for their 60th wedding anniversary at the end of July.

Paul Edwards, Mr Smith’s grandson, said: “He died the day after his wife’s 84th birthday.

“He was a part of so many people’s lives with his work in the church and community.

“A well-loved man by all who knew him, he loved Wrexham and he loved his work. He’d work every day.

“A huge thank you for all the support at this hard time for the family and a special thank you to Ashgrove Residential Home for their work and his care. Caldecott and Sons funeral directors couldn’t do enough for us as well.”

Mr Smith’s funeral was held at Tabernacle Chapel in Rhostyllen on Friday, followed by a burial at Rhostyllen Churchyard Cemetery and a gathering at Brymbo Sports and Social Club.

Mr Edwards added: “The funeral was very well attended, his close family came from South Wales.

“It was a very fitting service and send off.

“People were meeting there that hadn’t seen each other in 50 years, so it brought people back together. It was a very emotional day.

“He was a founder member of Erddig Rotary Club and this year also marks his 60 years of ministry for the church as well.

“A lot of donations were made for Tabernacle Chapel on the day and they are still pouring in, so any further donations to the chapel will be welcome.”