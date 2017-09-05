Mini-sized marvels catch the eye of visitors at Rhyl model show

A TRIBUTE to Rhyl lifeboat and the magic of Harry Potter were among the highlights of a model show.

The Rails in Wales model show exhibition and swap-meet event at Rhyl Town Hall on Saturday featured various models including dioramas (three-dimensional full-size or miniature models) representing railways, fairgrounds, vehicles and farm implements.

There were also trade stands, 1950s Hornby Dublo layout, remote controlled trucks, Steiff collectables and a Doctor Who exhibition.

Cllr Alan James, mayor of Rhyl, was spotted emerging from the Tardis annd ready “to battle the Daleks”. George Brown and David Cann won best in show with their vintage 1950’s Hornby Dublo 3 rail model. Show judge was Jon McNamara.

Win Mullen-James, Mayoress of Rhyl and organiser of the show, said: “It was a very successful event and it was well attended.

”The best in show winner was genuinely a very good display. There was also a incredible tribute to Harry Potter. It was very authentic.”

Many hours of painstaking work went into models displayed. One highlight was a model of the Rhyl Lifeboat, Lil Cunningham, created by Garreth Maguire.

The next event will take place in September 2018.