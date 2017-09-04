Fire at Wrexham industrial estate

FIREFGHTERS were called out to tackle an accidental blaze at an industrial estate near Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.25am reporting a fire in commercial premises at Five Crosses industrial estate in Minera.

Two crews from Wrexham attended. A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was taken to hospital with injuries which were not serious.

The spokesman added the incident, which was caused accidentally, resulted in smoke damage to the room where the blaze started.

Fire damage was confined to a quantity of off-cuts of wood.