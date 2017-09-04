Elderly man dies following fire in Llandudno

A ELDERLY man who was flown by helicopter to a Bodelwyddan hospital has died.

Fire crews from Llandudno and Colwyn Bay attended the incident on Builder Street in Llandudno at about 9.20am this morning (Monday). Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance. The incident was brought under control just before 11am.

A man was taken to air ambulance to Glan Clwyd Hospital but later died.

A spokesperson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The next of kin have been informed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokesperson for The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 9.35am this morning to reports of a fire at an address on Builder Street, Llandudno.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and three paramedics in rapid response vehicles attended and an elderly man was airlifted to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in a serious condition.”