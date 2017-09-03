Flint teenager prepares for London Marathon in memory of close friend who died of cancer

Preparations are under way for a 19-year-old who will be running the London Marathon next year in memory of a close friend, who died earlier this year.

Ieuan Rowe will be running the 2018 London Marathon and hopes to raise £4,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Giddo’s Gift.

Giddo’s Gift was set up by Mandy Giddins, whose 18-year-old son died in April after battling with Ewings Sarcoma since November 2015.

The family said their hearts had been “broken forever” but they wanted to help other teenagers and young adults who also have cancer and to address a lack of funding for research into Ewings Sarcoma and to help find a cure.

Ieuan, from Flint, was one of Jordan’s closest friends and he wants to do as much as possible to keep the Flint High School student’s memory alive and help others who have serious illnesses.

He said: “Jordan Giddins, or better known as Giddo, [was] a true legend in my eyes and will always be a big part of my life. He was by far the most amazing person I have ever met.

“I believe I was truly blessed to be able to grow up with a friend that was so caring and selfless. No matter what pain and trouble Jord was going through, he would always put others first and make sure he knew everyone was OK.

“I spoke to Giddo every day and not once did he complain; he took it on the chin and battled for as long as possible.”

All the money Ieuan raises will go to Giddo’s Gift and the Teenage Cancer Trust which provides life changing care and support for young people and their families so they don’t have to face cancer alone.

The 19-year-old added: “All donations will be greatly appreciated.”

To donate to the cause visit https://goo.gl/LS1MVX.