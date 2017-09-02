Police respond to gun shots fired at golf club near Mold

Police were called to a golf club near Mold on Saturday evening after gun shots were fired.

Officers attended Old Padeswood Golf Club following the incident that happened at about 5pm.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: "Police have attended and investigated an incident after gun shots were fired at the Old Padeswood Golf Club, near Mold.

"Officers would like to reassure the public that the incident is not believed to have been deliberate.

"There were no injuries and no damage was caused.

"Positive action has been taken and firearms have been recovered from a local certificate holder."