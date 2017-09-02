End of an era as popular Flintshire post office goes under the hammer

It is the end of an era for a village shop which will soon be closing down ahead of going to auction.

Pentre Halkyn Post Office has been a source of newspapers, confectionery and postal services under its latest ownership since 2001.

Marylyn Shuell and husband Norman have served locals daily for 16 years in what’s known as the ‘Little Gem’ of the community.

Nearing retirement, the couple decided to put the shop floor up for sale in 2014.

After three years of moderate interest from sellers, Pentre Halkyn Shop will now be going to auction on October 26, following its final closure earlier on in the month on the 17th.

Marylyn said: “It is sad times as it’s generally known as a very good business.

“We hope it goes on to good hands. Many people rely on it as a shop but I also hope the Post Office will reopen.”

Marylyn added that she wishes the new owners will apply and interview for the position of post master, as this is what the business has been known for among the community for many years.

She said: “The closure will affect many locals who will now have to travel that bit further for their daily goods.

“Our location is great for many local elderly customers, so I do hope the buyers reopen the shop and postal service to keep the tradition alive.”