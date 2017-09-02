Cyclist hail Wild Wales challenge as "best ever"

A CYCLING Wales event has been hailed the best ever after hundreds of riders set off for nearly 90 miles of riding across the Denbighshire, Conwy and Gwynedd countryside.

The 33rd annual Wild Wales challenge left Bala Pavilion on Sunday – waved on their way by Mayor of Bala Dorothi Evans – with riders of all standards making their way up to Abergele via Llyn Brenig and Llansannan before returning via Llanfair TH and Pentrefoelas and rounding Afon Tryweryn.

Around 650 riders took on a huge variety of steep climbs and swooping descents on small B roads away from traffic at steady paces with a prize on offer for the cycling club with the biggest number of finishers. The event was organised by Cycling UK Merseyside, formerly the Cycle Touring Club, with riders attending from far and wide.

Arthur Winstanley, 60, of Liverpool Phoenix Cycling Club, said: “This year’s route was the best ever.

“There was virtually 90 traffic free miles out there. How hard is that today?

“The view from the top of the climb coming up out of Nebo near Llanrwst were a real highlight.”

He added: “Unlike many of today’s organised sportive rides, it’s not run at profit.

“The whole thing is all run, marshalled and staffed by volunteers from begining to end.”