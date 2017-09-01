Former Prestatyn pupil who became the youngest ever panellist on comedy panel show Have I Got News For You leads one off service

A FORMER Prestatyn High School pupil led an unusual cathedral service which featured a news review.

The service at Chester Cathedral was hosted by estate agent, blogger and broadcaster Robert Reed, who at the age of 16 delivered a speech to the 1999 Conservative Party Conference.

He was subsequently tipped to be the next William Hague and became the youngest ever panellist on the BBC One satirical comedy panel show, Have I Got News for You.

More than 100 people attended the event, which featured a mixture of traditional hymns, two solos from singer Christine Wilson, a time of prayer, Bible reading and a five-minute message from the Rev Lorraine Reed.

There was also a news review, which looked at a range of serous and light-hearted topics including Donald Trump's proposed state visit to the UK and a tribute to Brutus the cat, who built up 12,000 Facebook followers after making friends with customers in a Morrisons supermarket.

Robert – who ultimately decided against a career in politics and instead went into the property marketing business – is also the man behind the Church@28 organisation, which organises religious services with an “informal, fast paced and innovate format”.

He said: “The focal point of the service was a 15-minute interview with the vice dean of Chester Cathedral, The Rev Canon Dr Barry Wilson.

“He spoke of his excitement at taking up the role and reflected on his life and Christian journey to date.

“It was a great honour to take the service to Chester Cathedral. It was an amazing experience.

“We thought 30 to 50 people might might attend – so to see extra chairs being out out and over 100 people come through the door was both pleasing and humbling.”