Cat left with "multiple holes" in neck after being fired at by shot gun in Conwy village

[PHOTO: Prospect House Veterinary Clinic/Facebook]

A CAT was left with multiple puncture wounds in its neck after being blasted with both a shotgun and an air gun.

Sambo, who lives in Eglwysbach, was left with “multiple holes” following the heartless attack.

He was brought to Prospect House Veterinary Clinic, in Colwyn Bay, yesterday (Thursday). After administering pain relief, vets discovered a hard object palpated under the skin.

A spokesperson for Prospect House Veterinary Clinic said: “Sambo was brought into us with multiple holes in the neck and in great discomfort. He was immediately given pain relief and sedated for further examination.

“The area was clipped and cleaned revealing multiple large puncture holes and a hard object was palpated under the skin . This was removed and identified as an air gun pellet. X-rays revealed that Sambo had been shot with an air gun and a shot gun.”

A spokesperson from RSPCA Cymru said the number of airgun incidents, reported to the charity this year, is on course to be higher than in each of the previous two years. From the turn of the year to the end of June, 41 incidents across Wales were reported to the charity. This compares to 58 throughout 2016, and 61 in 2015.

Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA superintendent, said: “RSPCA Cymru is very concerned to hear about this latest cat shooting incident. Reports of airgun attacks are so depressing – and domestic cats are so often the target, with the repercussions often fatal or causing life-changing injuries.

“It’s so difficult to understand why anyone would carry out such mindless attacks on innocent, defenceless creatures. There is also the additional concern that other pets and wildlife are also at risk, some of which may be injured and not fortunate enough to be found or make their way home to safety.

“The penalties faced if caught deliberately using an airgun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act. The RSPCA backs calls for stricter regulations around owning an airgun.”

Sambo has now returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the act should telephone the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.