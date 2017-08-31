Queen's Baton Relay passing through Powys with bearers including Dan Lydiate

DETAILS OF the route and events planned for the Queen’s Baton relay journey through Powys and the event to celebrate its arrival in Welshpool have been announced.

The baton relay takes place to Celebrate the Commonwealth Games and travels through countries taking part, to celebrate diversity to and inspire people.

Its journey from Brecon to Welshpool, taking in events at Rhayader, Llanidloes, Llandinam and Newtown on Thursday, September 7, forms part of a 230,000 kilometre – or just over 142,915 miles – journey.

This started with the Queen placing a message in the baton at Buckingham Palace back in March and finishing at the Gold Coast in Australia, where the games will be held in April 2018 and the message finally read out.

In Welshpool around 500 pupils from schools in the area will come together on Salop fields for a sports event to warmly welcome the baton at 3.10pm.

Cabinet Member for Communications, Cllr James Evans, said: “It’s a privilege to be welcoming the baton to Powys.

“We have a memorable schedule of activities which we hope will put us firmly on the map.

“At Welshpool, pupils will enjoy a Marathon Challenge before the baton’s arrival hoping to complete the equivalent of the London Marathon – 26 miles – in the time set by Commonwealth Games 2018 hopeful, Andrew Davies.

“The Welshpool event is for local schoolchildren only, with the best opportunity for the public to catch a glimpse of the baton being at a large street parade in Rhayader earlier in the day.

“It will also make brief private stops at Llanidloes High School and Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown.

“We are proud to announce that our Welshpool baton bearers include brothers Morgan Jones and Dan Jones, Commonwealth Games hopefuls in swimming.

“They will hand the baton to Caroline Taylor, Kathy Pierce, and Hazel Wilson, all highly successful bowlers having competed in previous games.

“The Welshpool event is a great opportunity for local youngsters and with their involvement it should be a resounding success.”

The Baton Relay has been the traditional curtain-raiser to every Commonwealth Games since the Cardiff 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

n For full details including further information about the public event at Rhayader, go to www.powys.gov.uk/baton and follow #QBRCymru2018 on Twitter for updates.