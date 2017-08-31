Pets At Home on the Border Retail Park in Wrexham to close down

Pets At Home on the Border Retail Park in Wrexham is to close down tomorrow.

The chain’s other store at Plas Coch will not be affected.

Ten members of staff based at the store have all been offered roles in other stores, or in the firm’s support office in Handforth, Cheshire.

The store opened in October 2012.

A Pets At Home spokesman: “We will be closing our store at Wrexham Holt Road on Friday, September 1.

”The ten colleagues employed in the store have all been offered alternative positions either in another store or in our Support Office at Handforth.

”We hope our local customers continue to shop with us online or at our nearby store at Wrexham Retail Park."