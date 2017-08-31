Man and woman come forward after police release CCTV images

A MAN and a woman have come forward after police released images of two potential witnesses in a Bangor murder enquiry.

Police investigating the death of Esinkumo (Henry) Ayabowei in Bangor appealed for information on the pair whose images were captured on local CCTV.

Mr Ayabowei died following an incident on April 1, 2017, on Dean Street, in the city. Kieran Terrence Roberts, 26, from Bangor has been charged with his murder.

DCI Brian Kearney said; “ We are very grateful for the response – within two hours of the press release both witnesses have been identified. Thanks again to our community and the local press.”