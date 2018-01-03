Man charged with attempted robbery over Montgomery Spar incident

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery after an incident at the Spar store in Montgomery on Tuesday evening.

Simon Paul Jones will appear at Wrexham Magistrates' Court this Morning (Thursday, January 4).

As well as attempted robbery, he has been charged with criminal damage and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Jones was arrested late on Tuesday evening after police were called at around 7pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police DCI Martin Slevin thanked members of the public for their assistance in bringing the incident to a close, and said the police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.