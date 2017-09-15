Fiery beasts flocked to Llandyssil for the 10th Dragon Festival

FIERY beasts flocked to Llandyssil on Saturday, September 9 for the 10th annual Dragon Fest.

Despite the odd shower, crowds came and marveled at the procession of dragons, wyrms and wyverns from nearby schools.

Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the various stalls and activities on offer.

One family came all the way from Stoke to take part

One of the highlights of the day was the performance of story of the ‘Dragon and the Fool’ by Jester Jack.

The North Wales Owl Sanctuary was also its usual success as was the afternoon music provided by Blind Eye.

The organisers send their thanks to all the firms and establishments who provided prizes for the raffle, and produce for the stalls.

They would also like to thank the volunteers who helped the day go so successfully.

