Council rejects claims that it is not signing Flintshire's footpaths

FLINTSHIRE Council has rejected a claim that it is not signing footpaths.

The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, has called for an end to the “scandal” of missing signposts.

Broughton and Bretton community councillor Klaus Armstrong-Braun, a member of the society, has reported issues involving signposts in Caerwys and Nannerch and claimed they have not been resolved.

The society and the Ramblers were responsible for winning the signposting provision which was enshrined in section 27 of the Countryside Act 1968.

This states that a highway authority (county or unitary council) must erect and maintain a signpost where a public path leaves a metalled road.

The signpost must show the status of the path, whether it is a footpath open only to pedestrians, a bridleway for walkers, horse-riders and cyclists or a byway open also to vehicles.

If the authority considers it convenient and appropriate, the destination of the path and distance to that destination may also be given.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society, said: “Although paths are marked on Ordnance Survey maps, many people are deterred from using them if there is no indication that a route is a public path. In any case, paths can be closed or moved, making the maps out of date.

“Without a signpost, a path can be a well-kept secret.”

Ms Ashbrook added: “We are now gathering examples of where highway authorities are failing in their duty. We have numerous cases in Flintshire for instance and we shall continue to add to our list throughout 2018.”

Flintshire Council’s chief officer for planning and public protection, Andrew Farrow, has refuted the claims made by the society and Cllr Armstrong-Braun, at one time a county councillor for Saltney.

He said: “With regard to Caerwys footpath three, a kissing gate and signpost were installed and the private notice was removed. Mr Armstrong-Braun was informed of this on September 15, 2016.

“We have no record of Mr Armstrong-Braun reporting any issues regarding Nannerch footpath three, other than the legal notice, which was not valid.

“Given there are other problems associated with this footpath, it seems sensible to defer installing a sign pending the resolution of these.”