Fury as yobs again trash Connah's Quay Christmas tree in act of 'pure idiocy'

A TOWN’S Christmas tree has been vandalised for the second time in three weeks.

Just days after installing a new tree on Wepre Drive after the original was damaged, Connah’s Quay’s festive decoration has been targeted by vandals again.

Town clerk Steven Goodrum told the Leader there was “no excuse” for the damage to the lighting on the tree, which was donated by Daleside Garden Centre in Mancot earlier this month after vandals targeted a festive display put up in November. That tree was removed on December 3.

Mr Goodrum said he discovered the damage to the new tree yesterday after noticing it “wasn’t looking very well” on Monday.

He said individuals had tried to pull the lights off the tree and snapped a branch, in a possible bid to climb on top of it.

“There's no guarantee we can get it working again,” he added.

“What can we do? We went back to a traditional tree, which is what everyone wanted, and now it has attracted unwarranted attention.

“We can’t win, I can’t understand why they would do it.

“If we keep on replacing the lights and it keeps happening,

am I going to get a call on Christmas Day or Boxing Day to say it has happened?

“This tree was donated out of goodwill, there’s no excuse for it.”

Mr Goodrum said engineers and electricians would assess if new lights could be put on the tree before Christmas and he would check CCTV footage to see if

those responsible could be identified.

He added: “We’ll have to see what the electricians say, we might have to get new lights and replace them.

“This is just pure idiocy.”

Lynne Chick, who enlisted the help of Daleside in donating a tree, added: “I don’t understand what people get out of

vandalism, it’s a pointless act that only reflects on the type of person they are.”