Police search for man over thefts in Flintshire towns

A young Flintshire male is being hunted by police over recent thefts in the Connah’s Quay and Flint areas.

Hayden Tapsell, 25, is being urged to attend his nearest police station in relation to incidents in both towns.

North Wales Polie (NWP) North Flintshire took to social media to appeal for more information about the young suspect.

Officers said: “It is highly likely he is in either Connah’s Quay or Flint.

“If he is seen can you inform the police as soon as possible.”

People are urged to dial 101 or contact NWP North Flintshire directly on Twitter or Facebook.

They added: “Hayden if you read this we won't stop looking until we find you.”