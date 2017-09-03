Newtown man assaulted mum days after last hearing

A Newtown man assaulted his mum two days after appearing in court for assaulting his partner.

Connor John Stacey, 25, admitted assaulting his girlfriend, Michaela Watkins, and damaging a door at her house, when he first appeared at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

He was bailed to live with his mother, Theresa Stacey, at her address on Skylark Way, Maesyrhandir, while the probation service compiled a report ahead of his sentencing.

But two days later, on July 13, he assaulted his mum at her home during an argument.

Stacey was back in court on July 18 when he admitted the assault on Ms Stacey and was bailed that time to his uncle’s address, also in Maesyrhandir, until his sentencing this week.

Representing himself, he told the magistrates he was hoping to get on with his life and reconcile with Ms Watkins.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said on June 4, police received a call from Ms Watkins reporting that she had been assaulted by her partner.

When officers arrived at her house, she was “visibly upset”, had an injury to her eye, scratches to her arm and was shaking, said Mrs Tench.

Ms Watkins told the police that she and Stacey had argued and he had “thrown her around the bedroom”, slapped, scratched and pushed her to the floor and threw a packet of baby wipes, catching her in the eye.

Mrs Tench said that during a previous argument at Ms Watkins’ house on May 26, Stacey punched a bathroom door causing £80 worth of damage.

When interviewed, Stacey said he had not meant to hit Ms Watkins with the baby wipes. He denied slapping and scratching her, saying he had “pushed her lightly” out of his way.

Mrs Tench read Ms Watkins’ victim personal statement to the court, which said: “I don’t know why Connor is behaving like this, I don’t know how we have got to where we are.

“If he deals with his anger issues we might look at rekindling the relationship but right now we need some time out.

“I believe there are other factors causing his behaviour and he needs help with those first.”

Mrs Tench said the incident involving the defendant’s mother came about after they argued over money he owed to someone else.

He shouted “don’t tell me what to do” and swore at her, prompting Ms Stacey to order her son out of the house.

Stacey pushed his mum, causing her to stumble across the landing and into the bathroom, where he stood in her way and shouted in her face.

He then left the house and Ms Stacey called the police, but her son handed himself in at Newtown Police Station. No injuries were caused and Ms Stacey, who was supporting her son in court on Tuesday, did not make a victim statement.

Addressing the court, Stacey said: “I accept what I have done and understand that I need help.”

About his relationship with Ms Watkins, he added: “She wants us to get back together and sort things out.

“I just want to be able to move on from this now. I have been put on antidepressants this past month and they have helped me a lot.”

Ms Stacey also spoke at the hearing, saying: “I have got my son back and I didn’t have him for a long time, he was a totally different person.

“He is back to the Connor everyone knows and loves.”

Stacey was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and 80 hours unpaid work. He must pay £170 costs and an £85 surcharge.