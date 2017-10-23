Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company crowned at Made in Wales Awards

RADNOR Hills Mineral Water Company scooped the Large Manufacturer of the Year crown at this year’s Made in Wales Awards.

“It’s such an honour to have received such a prestigious award and a fantastic boost for the whole Radnor Hills team,” said Radnor Hills managing director, William Watkins.

The Knighton based company were represented at the awards held at Cardiff City Hall and compered by Alexis Conran.

The event honours Welsh manufacturers from across a range of industries with the Made in Wales Awards being a celebration of everything that’s great about products manufactured in Wales.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on innovative products produced in Wales as well as recognising those who are achieving excellence in training and apprenticeships,” say the organisers.

The Radnor Hills soft drinks manufacturers currently employ around 150 people and remain a family-run business which has been producing a range of soft drinks for more than 25 years.

In 2016 they produced around 230 million drinks on their site, and this year they have increased their capacity to 400 million.

Radnor Hills produce a wide portfolio of products including spring water, flavoured water, children’s school drinks, adult premium pressés and fruit juices.

n PICTURED at the award ceremony are, from left, Rob Issac and Monique Pugh from Radnor Hills, being presented with the award by Karen Thomas from Barclays Bank. (FL)